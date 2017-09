April 18 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Says Erik Harrell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, has tendered his resignation, informing the company that he plans to pursue professional opportunities outside the company

* Harrell has been CFO since 2005 and CSO since 2010. Harrel’s resignation as CFO/CSO is effective from April 15th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: