April 18 (Reuters) - BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* FY net result 307,000 euros ($346,449.50) versus 11,000 euros year ago

* Dividend proposal 0.06 euro per share

* Sees to reach sales of more than 16.3 million euros and another good EBIT margin of about 3 pct in 2016 Source text - bit.ly/22GGG8o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)