FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Artec Technologies FY sales up 42.4 pct at EUR 3.5 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Artec Technologies FY sales up 42.4 pct at EUR 3.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Artec Technologies AG :

* In 2015, Artec’s sales rose by 42.4 pct from 2.4 million euros ($2.71 million) to 3.5 million euros, while total output climbed 38 pct from 2.89 million euros to 4.0 million euros

* FY EBIT up from 0.11 million euros to 0.64 million euros

* Outlook for 2016: solid sales and profit growth as well as investments in future

* Expects solid sales and profit growth in 2016 and investments to be made in current financial year to accelerate growth in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.