April 18 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan:

* Says Serguey Skvortsov is expected to become Chairman of the Board of AVTOVAZ

* Says Denis Le Vot is expected to be elected Vice Chairman of the Board of AVTOVAZ

* Says appointments are expected to be approved by shareholders at annual shareholder meeting on June 23 in Togliatti Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)