BRIEF-Fitch says FCA probes, Brexit key uncertainties for UK life sector
April 18, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says FCA probes, Brexit key uncertainties for UK life sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Fitch on UK life sector:

* FCA probes, Brexit key uncertainties for UK life sector

* Outcome of Brexit referendum and of 2 major regulatory investigations are key remaining uncertainties for UK life insurers in 2016

* Leave vote in June’s referendum would add operational,regulatory complexity for UK insurers active in EU but should ultimately be manageable

* Overall, rating outlook for sector is stable, reflecting diverse business mix of firms and their strong capital positions Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

