FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion makes recommended public bid for Vivoline Medical
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion makes recommended public bid for Vivoline Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Announces recommended public offer to holders of shares in Vivoline Medical

* Offers for every share in Vivoline Medical 1.2921 Swedish crown in cash and 0.1543 shares in Xvivo Perfusion

* The consideration corresponds to a value of about 9.32 Swedish crowns per share

* Says the total value of the offer amounts to about 128.5 million Swedish crowns ($15.79 million)

* Cash part of the offer is fully funded by Xvivo Perfusion's own current liquid funds Source text: bit.ly/23Gvs9J Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1368 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.