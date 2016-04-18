FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resurs Holding says to get market cap of 10-12 bln SEK in IPO
April 18, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resurs Holding says to get market cap of 10-12 bln SEK in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding:

* Says price Range Of Sek 50-60 per share in Stockholm IPO, corresponding to a total market value of sek 10,000-12,000 million

* offering consists of 60,000,000 existing shares, corresponding to 30 percent of the total number of shares in the company

* Four cornerstone investors have committed, subject to certain conditions, to acquire a number of shares in the offering equivalent to 14.0 percent of shares in company

* Owners retain the right to increase the offering by up to 14,800,000 additional shares, corresponding to 7.4 percent of all shares in the company

* In order to cover potential over-allotment in connection with the offering, the owners have committed to sell up to 11,220,000 additional existing shares, corresponding to approximately 15.0 percent of the total number of shares in the offering and 5.6 percent of the total number of shares in the company

* The first day of trading is expected to be 29 April 2016

