April 18 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Says has been awarded a contract extension by Miami Dade Expressway (MDX), Miami, FL, US, at a value of 16 million Norwegian crowns ($1.92 million)

* Contract extension authorises system upgrades and technical support through June 2018

* Extension period starts in June 2016 Source text for Eikon:

