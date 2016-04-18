FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-North Chemical to buy Lahega Kemi for SEK 120 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-North Chemical to buy Lahega Kemi for SEK 120 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - North Chemical publ AB :

* To acquire Lahega Kemi

* Total purchase price of Lahega Kemi is 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.77 million)

* Acquisition to be financed via loan and own resources

* Lahega Kemi generates about 230 million crowns in sales and is one of North Chemicals main competitors

* Proposes combined group will have new name NC Lahega

* Hans Östebo, current CFO in Lahega Kemi, to be the new company’s CFO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1260 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.