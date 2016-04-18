BRIEF-North Chemical to buy Lahega Kemi for SEK 120 million

April 18 (Reuters) - North Chemical publ AB :
* To acquire Lahega Kemi
* Total purchase price of Lahega Kemi is 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.77 million)
* Acquisition to be financed via loan and own resources
* Lahega Kemi generates about 230 million crowns in sales and is one of North Chemicals main competitors
* Proposes combined group will have new name NC Lahega
* Hans Östebo, current CFO in Lahega Kemi, to be the new company’s CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1260 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)