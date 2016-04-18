FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says Swedish,Swiss banks' profitability resilient to low interest rates,but downside risks intensify
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Swedish,Swiss banks' profitability resilient to low interest rates,but downside risks intensify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Swedish and Swiss banks’ profitability resilient to low interest rates, but downside risks intensify

* Benchmark rates remain in negative territory, expect tightening interest margins to put pressure on revenues for banks in Sweden, Switzerland

* Net interest margins could face further downward pressure if repo rate were to fall below -0.60% for an extended period

* Swedish central bank could introduce further interest rate cuts to support inflation,to combat any material appreciation of Swedish currency Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.