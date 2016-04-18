FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristow Group names Chet Akiri acting chief commercial officer
April 18, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group names Chet Akiri acting chief commercial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Bristow group inc says Chet Akiri has been named acting senior vice president operations and chief commercial officer

* Bristow group inc says is eliminating chief operating officer position

* Bristow group says also departing is Mike Imlach, Bristow’s vice president of global operations and Mike Sim, vice president of business development

* Bristow group inc says current downturn in our industry is likely to further impact our clients’ capital spending in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

