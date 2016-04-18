FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Gate responds to retirement of Stock Spirits' CEO
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western Gate responds to retirement of Stock Spirits' CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Western Gate Private Investments Ld

* Response to retirement of Stock Spirits’ chief executive officer

* Welcomes retirement of Chris Heath as we believe a different skill-set is necessary to turnaround Polish business

* Believe that new CEO, selected by board, must be based on ground in Poland, as this crucial turnaround task cannot be done by “remote control” from buckinghamshire

* Western Gate strongly supports appointments of Miroslaw Stachowicz as interim CEO and Marek Sypek as new Polish managing director.

* Will still be proposing two outstanding non-executive director candidates at AGM Source text for Eikon: [nRSR5235Va} Further company coverage:

