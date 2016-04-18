FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toll Brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture
April 18, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toll Brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll brothers announces new Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management venture

* Venture will finance builders’ and developers’ acquisition and development of land and home sites

* Venture, which will be managed by Gibraltar, will have a total of $400 million of funding commitments

* Institutional investor,toll brothers formed separate 75/25 joint venture which bought most of gibraltar’s portfolio of existing assets

* Other investments in which gibraltar owns a partial interest were not included in these transactions

* Moelis & company llc served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to toll brothers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
