BRIEF-Cegid Group says Silver Lake Partners and Altaone to launch takeover bid
#IT Services & Consulting
April 18, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cegid Group says Silver Lake Partners and Altaone to launch takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Cegid Group SA :

* Announces a block disposal project followed by a tender offer with a consortium composed of Silver Lake Partners and Altaone

* Directors of Cegid Group met to review terms and conditions of envisaged disposal by Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I. of their whole stake in Cegid Group

* Closing of block purchase will be followed by filing of a mandatory tender offer with Autorite des Marches Financiers, at a price of 62.25 euros ($70.39) per share

* Offer values 100 pct ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, of Cegid Group at 580 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.