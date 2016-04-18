FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stemcells Inc announces interim results from cervical spinal cord injury study
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stemcells Inc announces interim results from cervical spinal cord injury study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Stemcells Inc Says 6

* Stemcells inc says presents interim results from its phase ii pathway study in chronic cervical spinal cord injury

* Company expects to release detailed final 12-month results on this first open-label cohort later this quarter

* Month results from cohort i showed that muscle strength had improved in five of six patients

* Stemcells inc says four of these five patients also demonstrated improved performance on functional tasks assessing dexterity and fine motor skills

* Projecting to complete enrollment by end of september so that we can have final results in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
