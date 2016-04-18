FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calix - enters settlement in principle to resolve claims pending in Delaware Court Of Chancery
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calix - enters settlement in principle to resolve claims pending in Delaware Court Of Chancery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Calix Inc

* On april 14, 2016, entered into settlement in principle to resolve claims pending before delaware court of chancery and related claims

* Calix inc says litigation is relating to calix, inc.’s acquisition of occam networks, inc.

* Calix inc says total settlement consideration paid for benefit of settlement class would be $35 million

* Under settlement terms, calix would not be responsible for contributing any portion of settlement consideration - sec filing

* Calix inc says calix and defendants have denied and continue to deny each and all of claims alleged in litigation

* Did not previously accrue any estimated loss in connection with the action and, as a result of settlement, will not recognize any loss

* In connection with settlement, calix will receive approximately $4.5 million in partial recovery of costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.