April 18 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd :

* Says David W. Cornhill has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2016

* Says David M. Harris, previously AltaGas’ President and Chief Operating Officer, has succeeded David Cornhill

* Says David Cornhill continues to serve as Chairman of board of directors and founder of AltaGas