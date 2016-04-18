FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy to provide enhanced disclosure for investors
April 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy to provide enhanced disclosure for investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :

* Enhanced disclosure around carbon risk and its lobbying activities will be provided in 2016 report on sustainability to be issued in July

* Says Suncor will expand its disclosure by publishing its policy on lobbying and political donations

* Says “will provide further information about how the company is expected to succeed in a low carbon future”

* Will continue to disclose its political donations as has been done in past

* Will publish policy list trade associations that lobby government to which co pays membership dues of more than $50,000 and $100,000 a year

* Says “Suncor will continue to disclose its political donations as has been done in the past” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

