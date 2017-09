April 18 (Reuters) - Consolidated-tomoka Land Co :

* Consolidated Tomoka announces contract for sale of 500,000 acres of subsurface interests for $24 million and a $9 million land sales contract

* Subsurface sale, if completed, would result in estimated gain of about $22.6 million, or approximately $2.40 per share, after tax