April 18 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* Rolls back further measures taken to offset the strong Swiss franc

* Will re-introduce normal weekly working hours as of July 1

* Is committed to its current work force in Switzerland and shall continue to avoid any currency- or workload-related job cuts if at all possible

* Cut in pay for members of the board of directors and the group executive board is also being rescinded