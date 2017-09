April 18 (Reuters) - Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Sees 2016 total investment target at $170 million - $190 million

* Says ongoing Aksaray Factory to hold $120 million - $140 million of the target investment amount in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)