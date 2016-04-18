FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coface to cede French state export guarantees to Bpifrance before end 2016
April 18, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coface to cede French state export guarantees to Bpifrance before end 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Coface SA :

* Coface to cede French state export guarantees to Bpifrance before end 2016

* Up until transfer, Coface will continue to manage public guarantees and to be remunerated for this service by French state

* Reduction in costs linked to managing public guarantees activity has led to a reduction in remuneration of 2.7 million euros ($3.05 million) for fiscal year 2015

* This adjustment will be accounted for on March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

