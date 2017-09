April 18 (Reuters) - S&P On American Airlines Inc

* American Airlines Inc.’s new $750 million term loan B rated ‘BB+’ (recovery rating: ‘1’); other ratings affirmed

* S&P On American Airlines Inc - Also affirming 'B+' issue-level ratings on the senior unsecured debt of American's parent, American Airlines Group Inc Source - bit.ly/1rayGRP (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)