BRIEF-Mitsubishi to focus more on consumer goods, new chief says -Nikkei

April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi to focus more on consumer goods, new chief says -Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp will strengthen investments in consumer products operations in coming years rather than expand its resources business - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp likely sustained its first-ever net loss in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* In the resources business, Mitsubishi will focus on its strength in natural gas, coal and copper - Nikkei