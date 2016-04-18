FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi to focus more on consumer goods, new chief says -Nikkei
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi to focus more on consumer goods, new chief says -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi to focus more on consumer goods, new chief says -Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp will strengthen investments in consumer products operations in coming years rather than expand its resources business - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp likely sustained its first-ever net loss in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* In the resources business, Mitsubishi will focus on its strength in natural gas, coal and copper - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/23TwoV7) Further company coverage:

