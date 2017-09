April 18 (Reuters) - Star Gas Partners Lp

* Star gas partners, l.p. Increases quarterly distribution to 10.25 cents per unit

* Has increased quarterly distribution for three months ended march 31, 2016 to $0.1025 per common unit from $0.095 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)