BRIEF-Nordstrom says is expecting about 350 to 400 positions to be reduced
April 18, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom says is expecting about 350 to 400 positions to be reduced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc :

* Nordstrom announces operating model improvements to better support customers’ changing expectations

* Nordstrom Inc says company is expecting that approximately 350 to 400 positions will be reduced

* Nordstrom Inc says changes are estimated to generate savings of approximately $60 million in fiscal 2016

* Nordstrom Inc says positions will primarily be in its corporate center and regional support teams, and process should be completed by end of Q2

* Financial impact of strategic initiatives incorporated in company’s financial outlook that was provided on february 18, 2016

* Employees whose roles are eliminated will receive separation pay and benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

