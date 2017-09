April 18 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp :

* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation announces agreement to sell two chemical tankers for $72.9 million

* Navios Acquisition intends to use proceeds from sale of vessels for repayment of indebtedness

* Agreed to sell to unaffiliated third party Nave Constellation and Nave Universe for a sale price of $74.6 million