April 18 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp says entered into an amendment dated April 18, 2016 to second amended and restated credit agreement

* Celgene Corp says amendment extends term of credit facility to April 17, 2021 from April 17, 2020

* Celgene Corp says amendment confirms increase in amount of lenders total credit commitment under credit facility to $2.0 billion from $1.75 billion