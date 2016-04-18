FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan
#Funds News
April 18, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Calpers

* Calpers approves new real assets strategic plan

* Plan aligns real estate, infrastructure, and forestland programs, maintains existing focus and direction

* Asset class will continue to focus on investing in “high quality core assets” primarily in u.s. Markets through separate accounts

* Significant additions include hard cap on development opportunities, increased leverage monitoring measure, and a pilot real estate program

* Items for future review such as real assets benchmarks, role of forestland program, real assets allocation will be examined in 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/1U3bXSV) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

