BRIEF-Spirit Airlines updates operating margin guidance for Q1 to about 21.5 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Updating operating margin guidance for q1 2016 to approximately 21.5 percent

* Adjusted cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (casm ex-fuel) for q1 is estimated to be down about 2 percent

* Expect q1 adjusted casm ex-fuel would have been down about 4.5 percent excluding items

* For q1 2016, we estimate total revenue per available seat mile declined approximately 14 percent year over year

* Sees q1 capacity up 26.5 percent

* "continue to see modest pressure on take rates for certain ancillary items" which is correlated to low fare levels in markets Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XFrNlv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)