BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment gets approval to complete its deal with Gaming & Leisure Properties

April 18 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :

* Pinnacle Entertainment receives Louisiana gaming control board approval to complete its proposed transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc

* Anticipate completing our transaction with Gaming And Leisure Properties on April 28

* To operate leased gaming facilities under triple-net master lease agreement with GLPI, will pay initial annual rent of $377 million