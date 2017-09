April 18 (Reuters) - Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Non-Executive employees directly affected by reduction in force have been terminated as of april 15, 2016 - sec filing

* As a result of restructuring plan, estimates that it will incur one-time cash severance payments of approximately $0.3 million

* Charges associated with restructuring plan will be recorded in fiscal 2016