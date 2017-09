April 18 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke energy partners, L.P. Declares distribution of $0.5940 per unit; receives sponsor support for second quarter

* To provide sponsor support to SXCP for Q2 2016 in form of a one-year payment deferral on its incentive distribution right payments

* To continue to evaluate its sponsor support and partnership distribution priorities on a quarterly basis