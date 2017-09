April 18 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp :

* On april 15, 2016, mark e. Brody resigned from board of directors - sec filing

* On april 15, 2016, sun cardinal, llc appointed donald v. Roach to board as a class i director, effective immediately