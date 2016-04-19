FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pan American Silver and Macmillan Minerals announce arrangement with Maverix Metals to form a new metal royalty and streaming company
April 19, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pan American Silver and Macmillan Minerals announce arrangement with Maverix Metals to form a new metal royalty and streaming company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Pan American Silver and Macmillan Minerals announce arrangement with Maverix Metals to form a new metal royalty and streaming company led by former Pan American Silver CEO

* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Deal when completed, will launch Maverix as a new publicly traded royalty and streaming company

* Macmillan Minerals Inc - According to deal Macmillan will be renamed Maverix Metals Inc

* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Under terms of arrangement, Macmillan will acquire all of issued and outstanding securities of Maverix

* Macmillan Minerals Inc - Daniel O‘Flaherty will be appointed as Maverix’s chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

