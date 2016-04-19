BRIEF-Lewis Group unit referred to Consumer Tribunal for alleged breach of National Credit Act

April 19 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd

* National credit regulator has referred Lewis’ operating subsidiary, Lewis Stores Proprietary to National Consumer Tribunal for alleged breach of National Credit Act

* Referral relates to costs charged by Lewis Stores under certain maintenance agreements concluded with its customers since 2007

* Referral relates to certain club membership fees (“club fees”) charged by Lewis Stores to its customers since 2007

* NCR alleges that maintenance costs and club fees were charged to customers in contravention of NCA

* NCR requests tribunal to order Lewis Stores to repay maintenance costs and club fees to customers.

* NCR further requests that tribunal restrains Lewis Stores from charging maintenance costs and club fees to customers in an unlawful manner in future and seeks certain ancillary relief

* Lewis believes that allegations are without merit. Accordingly, Lewis has instructed its legal representatives to oppose referral on its behalf