CORRECTED-BRIEF-Netent Q1 operating profit above expectations
April 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Netent Q1 operating profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show op profit was above expectations)

April 19 (Reuters) - Netent

* Q1 revenues increased by 33.7% to SEK 345.4 (258.3) million

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 128.1 (81.8)

* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 333 million SEK, EBIT at 118 million SEK

* Repeats ambition is to achieve continued strong sales growth in 2016

* Repeats foresees higher costs and larger investments in 2016 than in the previous yearSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
