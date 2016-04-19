BRIEF-Com Hem Q1 core profit somewhat higher than expected

April 19 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab

* Q1 revenue totalled sek 1,276m (1,228), up 3.9%

* Says our rebranding will drive additional marketing costs of approximately SEK 20 mln in Q2 of 2016

* Says consumer churn was significantly better than our expectations at 13.9 pct for quarter, only one percentage point higher than record low churn of 12.9 pct

* Q1 underlying EBITDA increased by 4.6 pct to SEK 603 mln (577)

* Says we are continuing our trials in SDU market. We aim at making a decision during second half of year whether we will add this investment opportunity as another growth pillar of com hem

* Says repeats outlook

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q1 revenue was seen at 1,267 mln SEK, adjusted EBITDA at 594 mln SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)