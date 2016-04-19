FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEMIRE expects FY 2016 at just under 20 million euros
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE expects FY 2016 at just under 20 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* FFO expected at just under 20 million euros ($22.64 million) in 2016

* In 2015 fiscal year, real estate holdings of Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG almost tripled to reach roughly 930 million euros

* FY contractual annual net rental income reached a new dimension at 72 million euros. At start of 2015, it had amounted to 25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

