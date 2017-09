April 18 (Reuters) - AK Steel :

* AK Steel announces stainless steel price increase

* Will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products, effective with shipments on May 1, 2016

* For all remaining stainless steel products, including automotive sheet and strip, base prices will be increased by $40 per ton