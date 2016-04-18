FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize cash commodity derivative gain of $33 mln in Q1
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize cash commodity derivative gain of $33 mln in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett corporation updates commodity price and derivative information and schedules first quarter 2016 financial results release date and conference call

* Bill Barrett Corp says expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $33.0 million in q1 due to positive derivative positions

* Had derivative commodity swaps in place for Q1 of 2016 for 7,300 barrels of oil per day tied to wti pricing at $81.65 per barrel

* Bill barrett corp says for remainder of 2016, approximately 7,267 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $76.72 per barrel

* Had derivative commodity swaps for Q1 5,000 mmbtu of natural gas per day tied to nwpl regional pricing at $4.10/mmbtu,no hedges in place for NGLS

* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as Denver - Julesburg,Uinta basin infrastructure expands and local pricing improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
