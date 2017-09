April 19 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Q1 revenue 17.3 million Norwegian crowns ($2.11 million)versus 12.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 3.5 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago

* Reiterates its 2016 operational targets for Woulgan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2027 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)