April 19 (Reuters) - TomTom NV :

* Q1 net cash position of 50 million euros (Q1‘15: 77 million euros)

* Q1 adjusted EPS of 0.03 euros (Q1‘15: 0.01 euros)

* Full year outlook re-iterated; revenue expected of around 1,050 million euros and adjusted EPS expected of around 0.23 euros