April 19 (Reuters) - Hemfosa, Q1

* Q1 rental income 650 million Swedish crowns ($80.13 million) versus sek 589 million year ago

* Q1 profit from property management sek 340 million versus sek 265 million year ago

* Profit after tax amounted to msek 654