BRIEF-Norway's Telenor shrinks top management group

April 19 (Reuters) - Telenor says:

* Telenor today introduces a Group Executive Committee consisting of eight managers

* The group consists of: Sigve Brekke (CEO), Morten Karlsen Soerby (acting CFO), Jon Erik Haug (head of people), Wenche Agerup (head of corporate affairs), Vivek Sood (head of markets), Ruza Sabanovic (head of technology), Berit Svendsen (CEO of Telenor Norway), Lars Aake Norling (CEO of DTAC)

* The company last October set up a Group Executive Management consisting of 20 people, which it will still keep

* The new committee elevates eight of these to an Executive Committee which will ensure coordination, secure end-to-end execution in group functional areas, manage day-to-day business and help prepare for and follow-up with Group Executive Management and board meetings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)