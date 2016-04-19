FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Byggmax swings to Q1 loss, sets new financial targets
April 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Byggmax swings to Q1 loss, sets new financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group Ab

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 737.9 M (570.0), up 29.5 percent

* Q1 Net sales for comparable stores increased 5.3 percent (increased 12.0)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to a negative SEK 24.2 m (positive 3.0)

* New financial targets mean that Byggmax net sales is to grow 15 percent per year over time, inclusive of acquisitions, and has to maintain an EBITDA margin of not less than 9 percent.

* The dividend should be not less than 50 percent of net profit

* The company’s ambition, which is not a financial target, is to reach net sales of SEK 10 billion with an EBITDA margin of 10 percent in 2020. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

