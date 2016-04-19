FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qliro Q1 core operating loss widens
April 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qliro Q1 core operating loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Publ Ab

* Q1 net sales amounted to sek 1,171.3 (1,196.5) million

* Q1 operating earnings excluding non-recurring items amounted to sek -34.3 (-16.4) million

* Says we expect that qliro financial services soon will receive approval to become a credit market company

* Says for the retail businesses the quarter in general was affected by the, calendar wise, early Easter and the weakened Norwegian krone. Additionally, the mild weather has led to campaign-driven sales and a lower gross margin, not least for Nelly. At the same time we see positive signs that are expected to lead to substantial earnings effects during the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

