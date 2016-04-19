FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MHP Q1 poultry sales of 117,716 tonnes, up 4 pct YR/YR
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MHP Q1 poultry sales of 117,716 tonnes, up 4 pct YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Says sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2016 increased by 4 pct and constituted 117,716 tonnes of chicken meat compared to 113,640 tonnes in Q1 2015

* Says overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2016 increased by 11 pct and constituted 155,610 tonnes (Q1 2015: 140,370 tonnes)

* In Q1 2016 exports of chicken meat constituted 31,970 tonnes, which is 23 pct higher than in same period last year (Q1 2015: 26,050 tonnes)

* Says in Q1 sold 82,745 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was 24 pct lower than in Q1 2015

* Says Q1 meat processing products sales 8,340 tonnes versus 5,280 tonnes year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.