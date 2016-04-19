FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecom Plus says of confident of achieving FY adj pre-tax profit of at least 54 million stg
April 19, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus says of confident of achieving FY adj pre-tax profit of at least 54 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc :

* Trading update for its financial year ending 31 March 2016.

* Confident of achieving full-year adjusted pre-tax profits of at least 54 million stg in line with previous guidance

* Total dividend guidance for year of 46 pence remains unchanged

* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations, and we have taken opportunity to refinance on more favourable terms

* Welcome CMA’s draft proposals to remove current restrictions on discounts, bundling, and number of tariffs each supplier can offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

