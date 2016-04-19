BRIEF-Zoopla to acquire Property Software Group

April 19 (Reuters) - Zoopla Property Group Plc

* Zoopla Property Group plc to acquire Property Software Group

* Acquisition to be earnings enhancing to adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Basic EPS in the first full financial year following completion

* Consideration of 75 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis payable in cash with 47 million pounds payable on completion, 22 million pounds payable 6 months after completion and 3 million pounds payable each of 12 and 24 months after completion

* The transaction will be funded from the Group’s existing cash and a £50m extension of the current debt facility it has secured from its existing lenders

* The Group will maintain its current dividend policy of 35%-45% payout ratio of the combined Group profits

* The value of PSG's gross assets was 28.2 million pounds as at 31 March 2015